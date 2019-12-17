|
RODGERS, Archibald Edward (Eddie). Passed away peacefully on Sunday 15th December 2019 at home; aged 79 years. Beloved husband of Shirley, father and father in law of Chris and Cliff, Brian and Sarah and grandfather of Kieran, he will be dearly missed. A service for Eddie will be held at Morrison's Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Friday 20th December at 3 pm, all friends and family welcome. Our special thanks to all at Mercy Hospice - donations to Hospice in lieu of flowers would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 17, 2019