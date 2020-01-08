|
COLLINS, Apryl Debbie. Peacefully at her home in Otautau, Southland on 7 January 2020. Aged 61 years. Much loved partner of Gordon Cleine. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Toni and Ben, Rangi and Beverley, Zak and Sam, Scott and Lea, Ayla and Kris, Leah and Monty. Proud Grandee of Ben, Luke, Caitlin, Elizabeth, Lexie, Hunter, Oliver, Kayden, Piper, Kyson, Saila, Sophia. A cremation service for Apryl will be held in Invercargill. On line tributes may be left on her tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/ tributes J Fraser & Sons Ltd, FDANZ www.frasersfunerals.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 8, 2020