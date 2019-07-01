Home

Apenui Daniel (Ben) TEAURAKI

Apenui Daniel (Ben) TEAURAKI Notice
TEAURAKI, Apenui Daniel (Ben). Passed away on Thursday 27th June 2019 at Auckland City Hospital, aged 62. Loved husband of Elizabeth England- Teauraki. Father of Joshua, Mark, Laura, Tori, Eugene and Nina. Beloved Grandfather of Brooklyn and Ayla. Ben will be sadly missed. Ben is lying at the residence of Pari (sister), 5 Colegrave Place, Glen Innes. His Funeral Services will be held at the Chapel of the Manukau Memorial Gardens Crematorium, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Tuesday 2nd July 2019, 3.30pm followed by light refreshments. For any enquiries please contact Danelle (niece) on 020-411-65001.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 1 to July 2, 2019
