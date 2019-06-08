|
|
|
FOOT, Antony Marcus. On 4 June 2019 peacefully at North Shore Hospital, aged 80 years. Loved husband of Elizabeth. Dearly loved father of Michael, Steven and Julie; cherished grandfather of Andrew and Sophie. Will be greatly missed. A funeral service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Wednesday 12 June 2019, 12.30pm followed by interment at North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Road. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society NZ would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 8, 2019
Read More