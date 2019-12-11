Home



Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:30 a.m.
St. Andrews Church
St Andrews Road
Epsom
Antony John (John) YOUNG

Antony John (John) YOUNG Notice
YOUNG, Antony John (John). Formerly of Wellington, passed away peacefully at Auckland Hospital on 8 December 2019, surrounded by his family. Devoted husband to Susan. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Richard and Rachael, Caroline and Rob, Katherine and Greg. An adoring grandfather to his seven grandchildren, Ryan, Annabelle, Ava, Kate, Emma, George and Grace. A sadly missed brother and brother- in-law. In lieu of flowers, donations to Melanoma New Zealand would be appreciated online. A service to celebrate John's life will be held at St. Andrews Church, St Andrews Road, Epsom, Auckland at 10:30 am on Friday 13 December.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 11, 2019
