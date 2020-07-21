|
|
|
SQUIRE, Antony John (Tony). Died suddenly as a result of a medical event on 17 July 2020, aged 58. Dearly loved son of Paul Squire and Nira Fraser, cherished and much loved father of Ayson, Elizabeth Mathea Squire, and foster dad to Jacquelin Nowacki. Cherished friend of Leila and dearly loved brother of Kerry and Kane, Jane and Matthew. Respected Director of Connectplay. A service for close friends and family to celebrate Antony's life will held at Grange Manor, Davis Funerals, 400 Dominion Road, Mount Eden, Auckland, Thursday 23 July at 1.30 pm, followed by private cremation. Friends and colleagues who would like to have a drink and share some stories, are warmly invited to the Union Post, 124 Main Highway Ellerslie, from 6pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 21, 2020