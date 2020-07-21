Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Service
Thursday, Jul. 23, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Antony SQUIRE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antony John (Tony) SQUIRE

Add a Memory
Antony John (Tony) SQUIRE Notice
SQUIRE, Antony John (Tony). Died suddenly as a result of a medical event on 17 July 2020, aged 58. Dearly loved son of Paul Squire and Nira Fraser, cherished and much loved father of Ayson, Elizabeth Mathea Squire, and foster dad to Jacquelin Nowacki. Cherished friend of Leila and dearly loved brother of Kerry and Kane, Jane and Matthew. Respected Director of Connectplay. A service for close friends and family to celebrate Antony's life will held at Grange Manor, Davis Funerals, 400 Dominion Road, Mount Eden, Auckland, Thursday 23 July at 1.30 pm, followed by private cremation. Friends and colleagues who would like to have a drink and share some stories, are warmly invited to the Union Post, 124 Main Highway Ellerslie, from 6pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antony's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -