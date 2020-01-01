|
JENKIN, Antony John (Tony). Passed away unexpectedly at his home in Westport, on 29th December 2019, aged 54 years. Much loved Dad of Daniel, Loved son of Marliyn and Kerry. Cherished brother and brother in law of Shelley and John, Scott and Geraldine. Adored and fun loving uncle of Claudia and Joshua. A funeral service to celebrate Tony's life will be held on Saturday 4th January 2020 at 12 noon in the All Saints Chapel, Purewa crematorium 4A Parsons Rd, Meadowbank. All communications to: Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020