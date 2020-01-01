Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ensom Funeral Services
15 East Street
Papakura, Auckland 2110
09 299 6646
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 p.m.
All Saints Chapel, Purewa
Resources
More Obituaries for Antony JENKIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antony John (Tony) JENKIN

Add a Memory
Antony John (Tony) JENKIN Notice
JENKIN, Antony John (Tony). Passed away unexpectedly at his home in Westport, on 29th December 2019, aged 54 years. Much loved Dad of Daniel, Loved son of Marliyn and Kerry. Cherished brother and brother in law of Shelley and John, Scott and Geraldine. Adored and fun loving uncle of Claudia and Joshua. A funeral service to celebrate Tony's life will be held on Saturday 4th January 2020 at 12 noon in the All Saints Chapel, Purewa crematorium 4A Parsons Rd, Meadowbank. All communications to: Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antony's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -