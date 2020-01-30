|
HAMBROOK, Antony Brian (Tony). On February 01, 2018 Born August 25, 1946. In The Rising of the sun, and in its going down, we remember him. In the blowing of the wind and in the chill of winter, we remember him. In the opening of buds and in the rebirth of spring, we remember him. In the blueness of the sky and in the warmth of summer, we remember him. In the rustling of the leaves and in the beauty of autumn, we remember him. In the beginning of the year and when it ends, we remember him. When we are weary and in need of strength, we remember him. When we are lost and sick at heart, we remember him. When we have joys we yearn to share, we remember him. So long as he lived, we, too, shall live, for he is now a part of us, as we remember him. Sadly missed father and grandfather to Gina, Chloe and Sofia.
