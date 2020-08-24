|
HEERE, Antonius Ludovicus (Tony). Peacefully on the 22 August 2020 at Ambridge Rose Manor. Cherished husband of the late Tina Heere and father and father in-law of Frans and Jill, Ineke (deceased), Jolinda and Kevin. Much love and adored Opa of his 8 grandchildren and their families. Special heartfelt thanks to the staff at Ambridge Rose Manor for their loving dedicated care of Opa (Tony). In accordance with current restrictions a private family service will take place. All communication to the Heere family C/- Davis Funerals, PO Box 56013 Dominion road, Auckland 1446.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 24, 2020