Antonius Ludovicus (Tony) HEERE

Antonius Ludovicus (Tony) HEERE Notice
HEERE, Antonius Ludovicus (Tony). Peacefully on the 22 August 2020 at Ambridge Rose Manor. Cherished husband of the late Tina Heere and father and father in-law of Frans and Jill, Ineke (deceased), Jolinda and Kevin. Much love and adored Opa of his 8 grandchildren and their families. Special heartfelt thanks to the staff at Ambridge Rose Manor for their loving dedicated care of Opa (Tony). In accordance with current restrictions a private family service will take place. All communication to the Heere family C/- Davis Funerals, PO Box 56013 Dominion road, Auckland 1446.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 24, 2020
