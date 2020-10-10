|
MARTINEZ, Antonio Miguel (Tony). On October 23rd, 2019. Born June 3rd, 1927. Antonio passed away peacefully in La Coruna, Spain. Much loved husband of Margarita. Dearly loved Dad of Jose and Carlos. Cherished abuelo of Enrique, Catalina, Emilio and Antonio. Friends and Air New Zealand colleagues are warmly invited to a Memorial Mass at St. Michael's Church, 6 Beatrice Road, Remuera on Saturday 24th October at 1:00pm, followed by a function at the church hall. Messages: 021737747.
