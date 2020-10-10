Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St. Michael's Church
6 Beatrice Road
Remuera
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Antonio MARTINEZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antonio Miguel (Tony) MARTINEZ


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Antonio Miguel (Tony) MARTINEZ Notice
MARTINEZ, Antonio Miguel (Tony). On October 23rd, 2019. Born June 3rd, 1927. Antonio passed away peacefully in La Coruna, Spain. Much loved husband of Margarita. Dearly loved Dad of Jose and Carlos. Cherished abuelo of Enrique, Catalina, Emilio and Antonio. Friends and Air New Zealand colleagues are warmly invited to a Memorial Mass at St. Michael's Church, 6 Beatrice Road, Remuera on Saturday 24th October at 1:00pm, followed by a function at the church hall. Messages: 021737747.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antonio's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -