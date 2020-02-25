|
|
|
van[nbsp]GAAL, Antonia Johanna (Toni) (nee Van Tiel). Born February 18, 1929. Passed away peacefully on 23 February 2020, aged 91 years. Loving wife of the late Wim, mother of Sjanet, Dianna, Julie and Lucinda, mother in law of Allen, Maarten and Grant. Cherished Oma of Charlotte and Dan, William, Reuben, Andre, Katelyn, Grace and Victoria and Great Oma of Cullen. A requiem mass to celebrate Toni's life will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, corner East and Wellington Street, Papakura, on Thursday 27th February at 11am, followed by a burial service at the Papakura South Cemetery. A reception will be held afterwards at the church hall. A heartfelt thanks to the staff at Papakura Private Hospital for their love and attention.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 25, 2020