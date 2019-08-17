Home

Antoinette (Toni) GOODISSON-GARDINER

Antoinette (Toni) GOODISSON-GARDINER Notice
GOODISSON-GARDINER, Antoinette (Toni). Passed away in her sleep at home in Pt. Chevalier on Sunday 11th of August aged 81. Wife of the late Brian George, much loved mother of Stewart, Andrew and Matthew, daughter of Phyllis and Austin, sister of Valerie, mother-in- law to Siobhan and Kiwi Nana to Orlaith and Ruairi. Forever in our hearts, rest peacefully now. A service will be held at 11:30am Monday the 19th of August at the All Souls Chapel Purewa, 100-102 St Johns Road, Meadowbank Auckland. If anyone wishes to send messages or flowers please e-mail [email protected] for details. State of Grace 0800 764 722
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 17, 2019
