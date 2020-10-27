Home

Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Grange Manor
400 Dominion Road
Mount Eden
Antoinette Agnes (nee Silva) (Toni) MCLEOD

Antoinette Agnes (nee Silva) (Toni) MCLEOD Notice
MCLEOD, Antoinette Agnes (Toni) (nee Silva). Born August 8, 1939. Passed away suddenly at home on 23 October 2020. Oldest daughter of Smokey and Eileen. Oldest sister of Carol, Marilyn, Virginia (deceased), Rosalie and Evan. Mum to Virginia and Andrea. Mother-in-law to Peter. Super proud grandmother of Jacob, Jessica, Callum and Maddy. A funeral service for Toni will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Road, Mount Eden on Thursday 29th October at 1.30pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 27, 2020
