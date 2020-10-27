|
MCLEOD, Antoinette Agnes (Toni) (nee Silva). Born August 8, 1939. Passed away suddenly at home on 23 October 2020. Oldest daughter of Smokey and Eileen. Oldest sister of Carol, Marilyn, Virginia (deceased), Rosalie and Evan. Mum to Virginia and Andrea. Mother-in-law to Peter. Super proud grandmother of Jacob, Jessica, Callum and Maddy. A funeral service for Toni will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Road, Mount Eden on Thursday 29th October at 1.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 27, 2020