Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 14, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Road, Mount Eden
Anthony William (Tony) MAYES

Anthony William (Tony) MAYES Notice
MAYES, Anthony William (Tony). Passed away peacefully on Friday 7th August 2020, after a battle with cancer. Loved husband of Pam. Father to Antony, Scott, Gemma, Chelsey and Trinity. Father-in-law to Nick and Tim and proud Poppa to Jade, Kylo, Hadlee and Emma. A celebration of Tony's life will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Road, Mount Eden on Friday 14th August at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Mercy Hospice mercyhospice.org.nz would be appreciated.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 8, 2020
