DAVIES, Anthony William (Tony). Passed away suddenly at his home on Sunday 18th October 2020, aged 74. Dearly loved husband of Lesley for nearly 40 years. Loved father of Anthony, Kevin, Naomi and Jennifer. Loved father-in-law of Leanne. Proud grandfather of Taryn, Jessica, Alcyone, TeAwhina and Summer. He will be dearly missed. A service to honour Tony's life will be held at Forrest Funeral Services, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa on Thursday 22nd October 2020 at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 20, 2020