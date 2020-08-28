Home

Anthony Wilfred (Tony) REYNOLDS


1933 - 2020
Anthony Wilfred (Tony) REYNOLDS Notice
REYNOLDS, Anthony Wilfred (Tony). 19 December 1933 - 25 August 2020. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Beloved Husband of the late Pamela. Father and Father in Law of Brent and Nicky, Phillip and Lisa, and Andrew.Grandfather of Anna and Tim, Sean and Daniel, Dion and Kirstin. Great- Grandfather of Cooper, Oliver and Sophie. A private cremation will be held with memorial information to follow. Rest in peace you will be sadly missed.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020
