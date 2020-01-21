|
|
|
ASTON, Anthony Westray (Tony). Passed away peacefully on the 19th January 2020 after a brave battle with cancer, aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Jenny. Loving Dad of Mark, Sarah, Lucy and stepdad of Anna and Nick. Father in law of Mandy, Grant, Bevan and Jee. Loved son of the late Stan and Ella, brother to Mary and John( deceased). Adored grandfather and step grandfather of Sophia, Hugo, Sam and Charlie, Zoe, Benji, Josh and Jayu. Cherished uncle of Liz, David, Roy, Ben and Tom. Much loved by his fur baby Coco. A service to celebrate Tony's life will be held at St Marks Anglican Church, 95 Remuera Rd, Remuera on Wednesday, 5th February at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mercy Hospice who have cared lovingly for Tony during his last days. www.mercyhospice.org.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020