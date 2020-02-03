Home

Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Olive Tree Cottage
247 Joyce Road
Tauranga
Anthony Wayne (Tony) HARFORD Notice
HARFORD, Anthony Wayne (Tony). Greatly loved husband of Carol. Father to Jonelle and Daniel, Natasha and Stephen, Robert and Rose and Poppa Tony to Alex, Kiwa, Furn, Camden and Sam. After a long courageous fight, Tony passed away peacefully on January 30, 2020. Our sincere thanks and gratitude to the staff of the Acute Stroke Ward at Tauranga Hospital, who cared for Tony so lovingly. A service to celebrate Tony's life will be held at Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road, Tauranga at 1pm on Wednesday February 5. Message may be sent to the Harford family, c/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173. Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear. We will remember you always Tony.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 3, 2020
