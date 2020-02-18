|
BERNSTEIN, Anthony Stuart. 18 April 1938 - 15 February 2020 Promoted to Glory. Tony went to be with his Lord peacefully, surrounded by all his loving Family in Wellington Hospital on February 15th. Much loved and cherished Husband to Dawn, treasured Dad to Susan, Stuart and Jacque, adored 'Grandy' to Imogen, Jack, Grayson and Charlie, Father-in-Law to Warren, Melissa and Wame. As a dedicated Salvationist, Bandsman, Brother at Masonic Lodge Gisborne, Businessman and friend to many - Tony will be sadly missed. 2 Corinthians 5:8 - "Present with the Lord. Home with Jesus. Gone to his Heavenly home". A celebration of Tony's life will be held at the Wellington City Salvation Army, 92 Vivian Street Wellington on Thursday February 20th at 1:30pm. Tony will travel back home to Gisborne and be laid to rest there. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to the Heart and Lung ward (Ward 6-South) Wellington Hospital via the Hospitals Foundation page https://whf.org. nz/donate-form/. The Family would also wish to express their deepest and heartfelt thanks for the incredible care and support given by Nurses in the ward, especially Grace, Rosie and Annabelle. Lychgate Funerals FDANZ 385 0745 www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 18, 2020