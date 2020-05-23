Home

Anthony Stewart Guyton BUTLER

Anthony Stewart Guyton BUTLER Notice
BUTLER, Anthony Stewart Guyton. (27th April, 1928 - 4th May, 2020) Tony ('Dee', for Dad). His wit, humour, culture, broad knowledge, kindness, and intellectual curiosity surrounded us as we grew up, and shaped who I am. A lively, inspirational lecturer - but quiet, gracious and polite to those he met. Even as his health declined recently, his memories, anecdotes, and love of words stayed with him, until very recently. He lived his fullest life possible. There is a void in our lives that can never fully heal - which is the price of the deep love for each other, that a family shares. Please, also treasure and be kind to your loved ones while they are here. Tony's loving son, Paul
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 23, 2020
