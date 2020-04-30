Home

Anthony Richmond YOCK Notice
YOCK, Anthony Richmond. Passed away peacefully on 25 April aged 84 years at Pattaya, Thailand. Loved son of Morris and Joyce, brother of the late Charmian, brother of Philip, husband of the late Glenice, brother in law of Kay, brother in law of the late Diane, partner of Aoi, uncle of Christie, Niki, Katrina, Laila, Simon and Ivan, and friend of many at Jandals and in tennis. A wise and generous man with a good sense of humour who will be missed by many. A celebration of Anthony's life will be held in Auckland when coronavirus restrictions allow.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 30, 2020
