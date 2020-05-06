|
|
|
CHRISTIANSEN, Judge Anthony Peter (Tony). TC passed away on Saturday 2nd May, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Husband of Jamie. Father of Oliver, Ana, and Cleo. Father in law of Livvy, Michael, and David. Grandfather of Anouk, Otis, Luca, Coco, Ivy, Rafferty, and Rocco. Details of the service to follow once lockdown restrictions permit. All communications to the Christiansen family at 2 Lapilli Lane, Stonefields, Auckland, 1072.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 6, 2020