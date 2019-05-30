|
HASLETT, Anthony Norris (Tony). Peacefully at Althorp Hospital surrounded by family on the 28th of May aged 68 years. Dearly loved husband of Robin. Father and father-in- law Ainsley and Ange. Step- father to Stephen and Carla, Tony and Gordon. Grandfather to Kelvin, Zoe and Alina. A celebration of Tony's life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga at 2.30pm on Tuesday 4th of June 2019. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to the Alzheimer's NZ at alzheimers.org.nz. Communications to the Haslett family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 30, 2019
