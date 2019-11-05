|
BULLOCK, Anthony Norman (Tony). 4 August 1946 - 2 November 2019. Son of the late Margaret and Frederick. Loved father of Dylan and Daniel. Loved father in law of Catherine and Grandad of Freddie. Beloved partner of Denise and good friend of Margrete and Gabriel. Loved cousin of Sue and James (England). A service will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank Auckland 12 noon, Saturday 9 November 2019. All communications to PO Box 26003 Epsom, Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019