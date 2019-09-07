|
JANSSEN, Anthony Matthew William (Pops). Born March 29, 1927, passed peacefully August 30, 2019. Beloved Father and Father in-law to Bill and Kate, Marty, Linda and Charlie, Phil and Denise, David and Andrew, Opa to Melissa, Amy, Lee, Courtney, Ashleigh, Lincoln and Nona, Great Opa to Ethan, Amelia, Eva, Emmett, Avalon and August. A private ceremony to be held in Taupo - we would like to thank the wonderful staff at Liston Heights for all they have done for Pops in such a caring and respectful way.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 7, 2019