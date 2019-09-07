Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony JANSSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Matthew William (Pops) JANSSEN

Add a Memory
Anthony Matthew William (Pops) JANSSEN Notice
JANSSEN, Anthony Matthew William (Pops). Born March 29, 1927, passed peacefully August 30, 2019. Beloved Father and Father in-law to Bill and Kate, Marty, Linda and Charlie, Phil and Denise, David and Andrew, Opa to Melissa, Amy, Lee, Courtney, Ashleigh, Lincoln and Nona, Great Opa to Ethan, Amelia, Eva, Emmett, Avalon and August. A private ceremony to be held in Taupo - we would like to thank the wonderful staff at Liston Heights for all they have done for Pops in such a caring and respectful way.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.