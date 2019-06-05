Home

Anthony (Tony) LEADER

Anthony (Tony) LEADER Notice
LEADER, Anthony (Tony). Much loved partner and adored soulmate to June, sadly passed away on 3rd June 2019. Always at my side and always with such a loving, wise and gentle hand on my back. Your huge heart touched so many and will be missed forever. Rest peacefully wonderful man, I love you. We will celebrate Tony's life at 10.00 am on Friday 7th June at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Cemetery, 102 St Johns Road Meadowbank



Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 5 to June 6, 2019
