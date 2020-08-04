|
GERA, Anthony Lawrence (Tony). Passed away peacefully at North Shore Public Hospital on Saturday 1st August 2020, aged 64 years. Dearly Loved husband of Katrina Loved father of Sharn and Leanda, Andre and Stevie, Taryn and Joe. Story telling Poppa to 11 grandchildren. At peace with God The Funeral Service will be held in the Main Chapel at Morrisons Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Wednesday 5th August 2020 at 3.00pm. A special thanks to the HDU teams at both Auckland and North Shore Public Hospitals.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 4, 2020