FIRMIN, Anthony Lawrence. Peacefully at Whakatane Hospital on Saturday 29th February 2020. Beloved husband and soulmate of the late Jutta. Loved dad of Cornelia Wyllie (Vanuatu), Gisele Firmin (Australia), Tim Firmin (Whakatane), Abi Latham (Whakatane), Tom Firmin (Masterton) and Petra Firmin (Hong Kong). Proud grandfather of his twenty eight grandchildren and thirty great grandchildren. Resting now with his beloved Jutta, in God's presence. Friends and family are invited to join in celebrating his life at the Kawerau Lutheran Church, River Road, Kawerau at 11am on Saturday 7th March followed by interment at Kawerau Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Christian Blind Mission New Zealand, PO Box 303477, North Harbour, Auckland 0751 or may be left at the service. Communications please to the Firmin family, C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 3, 2020