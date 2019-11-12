Home

Service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
1:30 p.m.
Forrest Funeral Services
8 Glen Rd
Browns Bay, Auckland
View Map
Anthony John (Tony) WEBSTER

Anthony John (Tony) WEBSTER Notice
WEBSTER, Anthony John (Tony). Passed away peacefully on Saturday 9th November 2019. Loving Dad of Katrina and Chris, Jenni and Jaxon. Adored Grandad of Storm, Rhia and Farah. Former husband of Judy. Dearly loved brother of Helen and Pete, Simon, Joanna and John. Cherished "Uncle Toad" of Deborah, Paula, Amy, Emma and Paul and their children. The good times are in our hearts forever. A service for Tony will be held at the Chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 8 Glen Road, Browns Bay on Thursday 14th November 2019 at 1.30pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 12, 2019
