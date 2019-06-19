|
|
|
O'NEILL, Anthony John (Tony). On June 17, 2019, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, aged 78 years. Loved husband and best friend of Rosalie. Adored father and father-in-law of Deb and Warren Davie, Kath and Andy Pullar, Grant and Nicki O'Neill and Vanessa O'Neill. Treasured grandfather "Tony" of George, Tom and Harriet Davie, Angus, Riley and Lachlan Pullar and Jack, Annabelle, Patrick, Sam and Charlotte O'Neill. Messages to the O'Neill Family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Requiem Mass for Tony will be celebrated at St Teresa's Catholic Church, Puriri Street, Riccarton on Friday 21 June at 2pm. A Rosary / Vigil will take place at the church on Thursday 20 June at 5.30pm. Rest peacefully you kind and gentle man.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 19, 2019
Read More