Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
06-355 1889
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony BRICE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony John (Tony) BRICE

Add a Memory
Anthony John (Tony) BRICE Notice
BRICE, Anthony John (Tony). Chief Purser Air New Zealand (retired). Of Palmerston North, formerly of Taupo and Auckland. Passed away peacefully at Julia Wallace Rest Home, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 13 August 2019. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Dorothy. Adored Dad of Anne and Steve Palmer, Jeff and Rosie, and Greg and Emily. Treasured Grandad of his seven Grandchildren and Five Great Grandchildren. Messages to the Brice Family C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. A memorial service for Tony will be held in Taupo at a later date.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.