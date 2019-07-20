|
STENHOFF, Anthony James (Tony). Passed away suddenly but peacefully at home on 18th July 2019, aged 68 years. Much loved partner of Trish, adored Dad of Christina and Alex (Manchester, UK) and respected step-dad of Adam and Liz. "Sadly, not here to greet his first granddaughter" In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance, PO Box 703, Pukekohe would be appreciated. A private cremation has taken place. A celebration of Tony's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 20, 2019