Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Glen Eden RSA
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony HEDGES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony James HEDGES


1972 - 2020
Add a Memory
Anthony James HEDGES Notice
HEDGES, Anthony James. Born May 18, 1972. Passed away on January 13, 2020, after a long illness bravely borne. Treasured and much loved Dad of Jennifer and only son of Carole and the late Clive. A private cremation has taken place. Friends and family are invited to a memorial gathering to celebrate Anthony's life, to be held at the Glen Eden RSA on Sunday the 26th January at 1 pm. Light refreshments and a capped bar will be supplied. Messages to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -