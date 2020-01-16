|
HEDGES, Anthony James. Born May 18, 1972. Passed away on January 13, 2020, after a long illness bravely borne. Treasured and much loved Dad of Jennifer and only son of Carole and the late Clive. A private cremation has taken place. Friends and family are invited to a memorial gathering to celebrate Anthony's life, to be held at the Glen Eden RSA on Sunday the 26th January at 1 pm. Light refreshments and a capped bar will be supplied. Messages to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 16, 2020