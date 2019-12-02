Home

Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Church
7 Glendale Rd
Glen Eden
Anthony James (Tony) HAGGERTY


1940 - 2019
Anthony James (Tony) HAGGERTY Notice
HAGGERTY, Anthony James (Tony). Born September 28, 1940. On 30 November 2019 surrounded by family our dearly loved dad and granddad, Tony Haggerty passed away. Beloved husband and soulmate of Jackie and much loved father of Karen, Malcolm, Rachel and Phillippa. Awesome grandad, sideline cheerer and uber driver of Sharon, Sarah, Amelia, Sam, Ruby, Katie, Warner, Rose, Casey and Lexi. Service at 1pm, Wednesday 4 December at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Church, 7 Glendale Rd, Glen Eden. Donations to West Auckland Hospice in lieu of flowers.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
