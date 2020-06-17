Home

Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 22, 2020
11:00 a.m.
The Stables, Matakana Country Park
1151 Leigh Road
Matakana
View Map
GIBBS, Anthony Ian (Tony). Passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at his farm in Matakana, surrounded by family. Aged 72 years. Beloved husband of Val for nearly fifty years, Dad to Charlotte and Ant, and loving Pa to Thomas, Georgina, Isabelle and Oliver. Big brother to Jeff, Rob and Chris. Father-in-law to Campbell. He is now off on his next big adventure. Our thanks go to the incredible nurses at Harbour Hospice. A celebration of Tony's life will be held at The Stables, Matakana Country Park, 1151 Leigh Road, Matakana on Monday, June 22 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Howard League for Penal Reform.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 17, 2020
