LEE, Anthony Howell Denton (Tony). Passed away suddenly at home on 21 February 2020, aged 77. Beloved partner and friend of Lyndell Jones and her family. Loved brother of Anne and Jane and their families. Will be dearly missed by his wonderful friends and colleagues A Service for Tony will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Wednesday 26 February at 3pm. All communications to Sibuns Funeral Directors, 582 Remuera Rd, Remuera.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 22, 2020