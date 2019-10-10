|
HAAS, Anthony (Tony). On 8 October 2019, at Arbor House, Greytown, peacefully, aged 75. Dearly loved husband of Tricia Donnelly, and father and grandfather of Siahi and husband Veni, Tim, Tricia and Silia. Loved uncle of Jo, Criggy, and Rachel Haas and their partners Matt, Tom, and Francis and children Ollie and Theo, Bryn and Owen, and Gabriel and Lara. Special uncle to Brody and his daughter Lucy. Younger son of Karl and Amelia Haas and brother of the late Lindsay Haas. Thanks to the staff at Arbor House for their care for Tony during the last weeks of his life. There will be a Gathering to celebrate Tony's life at Wesley Church, 75 Taranaki Street, Wellington at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, 15 October, followed by burial at Makara Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome donations to the Cancer Society. Lychgate Funerals FDANZ 04 385 0745 www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 10, 2019