|
|
|
GORE, Anthony. 26 July 1963 ? 14 May 2020 Died peacefully in hospital surrounded by family. Dearly loved husband of Patricia Frances O'Sullivan. Much loved and respected father of Joseph Patrick Gore and Frank Peter Gore. Loved son of Mary and Robert and brother of Robert and Terence Gore. Loved brother in law of Kai and Cecilia and uncle of Elise May McDowell and Robert Gore. Tony lived for those he loved and those he loved will always love and cherish his memory. A private service will be held on Monday 18 May 2020, followed by burial. In lieu of flowers donations to Mark Hughes Foundation would be appreciated. https://donate.markhughesfoundation.com.au/donate/
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 18, 2020