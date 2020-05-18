Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mark Rowley Funeral Services
16-18 Anne St
Auckland, Auckland
09-445 9800
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony GORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony GORE


1963 - 2020
Add a Memory
Anthony GORE Notice
GORE, Anthony. 26 July 1963 ? 14 May 2020 Died peacefully in hospital surrounded by family. Dearly loved husband of Patricia Frances O'Sullivan. Much loved and respected father of Joseph Patrick Gore and Frank Peter Gore. Loved son of Mary and Robert and brother of Robert and Terence Gore. Loved brother in law of Kai and Cecilia and uncle of Elise May McDowell and Robert Gore. Tony lived for those he loved and those he loved will always love and cherish his memory. A private service will be held on Monday 18 May 2020, followed by burial. In lieu of flowers donations to Mark Hughes Foundation would be appreciated. https://donate.markhughesfoundation.com.au/donate/



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -