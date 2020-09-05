|
PARKER, Anthony Gerard (Tony). Tony slipped away with loved ones at his side on Wednesday 2 September 2020 aged 70 years. Eldest son of the late Colin and Jean Parker, Nephew of Jim Moheky (100 Years Young). Brother to Rochelle (Shelly) Graham, Kathleen (Kathy) Wilkinson, the late Carol Smith; Gillian (Jill) King, Jennifer (Jenny) Morrison, Christine (Chris) Pinder, Sharon Muggeridge, Stephen, the late Alison, the late Brent; Avril (Joanne) Brown and their respective Partners. Much treasured Uncle, Great Uncle and Great Great Uncle of all his Nephews and Nieces, too many to name; last count was 52 and building. Special mention of nieces Suzie and Diane, and his caregiver Rodger for all their wonderful care they gave to Tony. A service to celebrate Tony's life will be held at Woodhill, 167 Grange Road, Tauranga on Tuesday 8 September at 1.30pm. Communications to the Parker Family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 5, 2020