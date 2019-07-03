Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waterson's Funeral Services
6 Tamihana St
Matamata , Waikato
07-888 8632
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony DICKINSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony George DICKINSON

Add a Memory
Anthony George DICKINSON Notice
DICKINSON, Anthony George. In his 78th year, passed away on Saturday, 29th June 2019, affectionately known as Tony, long time partner and best friend of Margaret. A Memorial Service for Tony will be held in Rosa Chapel, 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata, Saturday, the 6th of July, at 2pm. All communications c/- the Dickinson family to 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be left at the service.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.