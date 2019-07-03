|
DICKINSON, Anthony George. In his 78th year, passed away on Saturday, 29th June 2019, affectionately known as Tony, long time partner and best friend of Margaret. A Memorial Service for Tony will be held in Rosa Chapel, 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata, Saturday, the 6th of July, at 2pm. All communications c/- the Dickinson family to 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be left at the service.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 3, 2019