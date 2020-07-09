|
BLYTH, Anthony Francis. Passed away after a long battle with Parkinson's disease on Tuesday 7 July 2020, gone too young at 69 years. Beloved husband to Lyn. Adored father to Nathan and Michael. True love lasts forever. A service for Anthony will be held in the No.1 Chapel, Waikumete Cemetery and Crematorium 4128 Great North Road Glen Eden, on Saturday 11 July at 1.00 pm followed by burial. All communications c/o Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson 0610.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 9, 2020