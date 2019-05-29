|
|
|
FAIFAI, Anthony (Ants). Passed away peacefully on May 24th 2019 at Mercy Hospice surrounded by family and friends. Dearly loved partner of Hayley Abbott and adoring father of Zoe. Loved and deeply respected son-in-law to be of Grant and Eileen Abbott, much loved brother-in-law of Jonathan and Jacqui Abbott and nephew Liam. Funeral will be at Silverstream Retreat in Wellington on Friday 31 May from 11.30am. A celebration of Ants will be held in Auckland on Saturday 8 June, details to follow.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 29, 2019
