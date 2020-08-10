Home

Anthony Ewen RATCLIFFE

Anthony Ewen RATCLIFFE Notice
RATCLIFFE, Anthony Ewen (Tony) On Friday 7 August 2020 at Waikato Hospital, aged 74. Dearly loved brother of David and Dini, Robin and Colleen, Theresa (Australia), Jan (deceased), Reggie (deceased), Brian and Antonia, Patsy, Wayne, and Christine. A celebration of Tony's life will be held at Hamilton Gardens Pavilion, Hungerford Crescent, on Thursday 13 August 2020 at 11.00am. After which Tony will be laid to rest in Ngaruawahia Cemetery at 2.30pm. This service will be live steamed, follow this link to view https://iframe.dacast. com/b/139405/c/560561 Pellows Funeral Directors FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020
