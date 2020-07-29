Home

Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Purewa Crematorium - All Saints Chapel
100 Saint Johns Road
Meadowbank
View Map
Anthony Erskine (Tony) BEVERIDGE

Anthony Erskine (Tony) BEVERIDGE Notice
BEVERIDGE, Anthony Erskine (Tony). Passed away peacefully (Age 95) on 27 July 2020, at Remuera Care Home. Son of the late Alexander Watt Beveridge and the late Marguerite Beveridge. Younger brother of the late Elizabeth Dunlop. Loving and devoted husband of the late Mary Beveridge (married 64 years). Much loved dad of William, John, James and Timothy and father-in-law of Robyn, Jane, and Annie. Cherished Poppa of Jack, Lily and Rose. Dad loved family and the natural world. Tony's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staff at Remuera Care Home. A service celebrating Tony's life will be held at 2 pm on Tuesday, 4 August at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 Saint Johns Road, Meadowbank, Auckland. Correspondence to Sibuns Funeral Directors, 582 Remuera Rd, Remuera, Auckland 1050.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 29, 2020
