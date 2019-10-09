|
|
|
SAGE, Anthony David (Tony). Sub Lt. RNZN. On 6 October 2019 in Auckland, aged 94 years. Now at peace. Loving and cherished husband of Meryl, and father of Eugenie, John, Phillip, and the late Stephen Sage and the late Michael Crewe. Much loved grandfather of Christopher, Anthony, Sean, Alexandra, Natalya and Katerina and father-in-law of Richard, Mary Ann, and Andrea. Brother and brother-in law of the late John and Mary, the late Barbara and Erle, Ros and John, Elisabeth and Ken, the late Andrew, Clive and the late Elizabeth, and of Pauline and the late Peter. Special uncle to David and Heather, Jocelyn and Neville, and Roger and the late Jenny. Loved by them, the wider family and goddaughter Christine Partridge. Many thanks to Hospital 2 staff at Edmund Hillary Retirement Village for their care and kindness over the last five months. A celebration of Tony's life will be held at All Saints Chapel at Purewa Cemetery and Crematorium, 100-102 St Johns Rd, Meadowbank on Saturday 12 October at 10.00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Forest and Bird, www.forestandbird.org.nz. Messages to the Sage family, c/o PO Box 25109, St Heliers, Auckland 1740. State of Grace East 09 5270 366
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 9, 2019