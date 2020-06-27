|
CHRISTIANSEN, Anthony (Tony). Tony's family will be holding an open memorial service so TC can finally be given the send-off he deserves. The service will be held at St Mary's-in-Holy Trinity, 446 Parnell Road, Parnell, Auckland at 2pm on Saturday 25th July. A gathering will take place following the service at The Bishop Monteith Visitors Centre located right beside the church. Feel free to wear a crazy tie or socks which TC was always known by.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 27, 2020