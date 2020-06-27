Home

Saturday, Jul. 25, 2020
2:00 p.m.
St Mary's-in-Holy Trinity
446 Parnell Road
Parnell
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
The Bishop Monteith Visitors Centre
Anthony (Tony) CHRISTIANSEN

Anthony (Tony) CHRISTIANSEN Notice
CHRISTIANSEN, Anthony (Tony). Tony's family will be holding an open memorial service so TC can finally be given the send-off he deserves. The service will be held at St Mary's-in-Holy Trinity, 446 Parnell Road, Parnell, Auckland at 2pm on Saturday 25th July. A gathering will take place following the service at The Bishop Monteith Visitors Centre located right beside the church. Feel free to wear a crazy tie or socks which TC was always known by.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 27, 2020
