|
|
|
DODUNSKI, Anthony Charles (Tony/Joe). Passed away peacefully in his 74th year, surrounded by his wife, children, and family. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of 54 years to Heather. Treasured father and father in law to Leanne, Donnell and Chris, Neil and Kerin, Rodney and Michelle. Cherished granddad of 13, and great-granddad of 12. A brave man who inspired us with his journey. A service will be held at the Mount Maunganui RSA, 544 Maunganui Road, Mount Maunganui, on Thursday 20th August at 10:30am. Due to current restrictions, attendance is limited to 100. Please contact Hope Funerals 075433151 for the details of the 'Zoom' link. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made online to the NZ Prostate Cancer Foundation. All messages to the Dodunski family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 18, 2020