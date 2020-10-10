Home

Taumarunui Funeral Services Ltd
34 Huia St
Taumarunui , Manawatu-Wanganui
07-895 7420
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Anthony Chadwick Morpeth (Chad) HASZARD

HASZARD, Anthony Chadwick Morpeth (Chad). Regtl No 381209 Lance Corporal Lodge 2221 EC Te Awamutu Despite his extraordinary resilience, Chad passed away at home in Taumarunui with family and friends at his side on Friday 9th October 2020 aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband of Porie. Beloved father of Simone and Rachel and grandfather to Josh, Hayden, Zach and Toby. Thanks to the staff on Ward 7, the Oncology and Urology team at Waikato Hospital and the District Nursing team in Taumarunui. A Service to celebrate Chad's life will be held at Taumarunui Funeral Services Chapel, 34 Huia St Tuesday, 13th October at 1:00 PM followed by a private cremation. Donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Communications to the Haszard family, 56 Porou Street, Taumarunui 3920 Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 10, 2020
