Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
03-578 2004
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony CHADWICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony (Tony) CHADWICK

Notice Condolences

Anthony (Tony) CHADWICK Notice
CHADWICK, Anthony (Tony). Commander RNZN (Retired) NZ15958. On 25 June 2019, peacefully in Blenheim, surrounded by his loving family. In his 80th year. Much loved husband of Kathy. Loved father and father-in- law of Mark and Zoe; Robyn and Graham Pudney; and Tim and Kirsty. Loved Dandy of Jacob, Benjamin and Thomas; Ella, Hannah and Lucy; Eiryn and Pip. Messages to c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers a donation to the Marlborough Hospice c/- PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240 would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A celebration of Tony's life will be held at the Church of the Nativity, Alfred Street Blenheim on Friday 28 June at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. Cloudy Bay Funeral Services Blenheim F.D.A.N.Z. www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.