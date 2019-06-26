|
|
|
CHADWICK, Anthony (Tony). Commander RNZN (Retired) NZ15958. On 25 June 2019, peacefully in Blenheim, surrounded by his loving family. In his 80th year. Much loved husband of Kathy. Loved father and father-in- law of Mark and Zoe; Robyn and Graham Pudney; and Tim and Kirsty. Loved Dandy of Jacob, Benjamin and Thomas; Ella, Hannah and Lucy; Eiryn and Pip. Messages to c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers a donation to the Marlborough Hospice c/- PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240 would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A celebration of Tony's life will be held at the Church of the Nativity, Alfred Street Blenheim on Friday 28 June at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. Cloudy Bay Funeral Services Blenheim F.D.A.N.Z. www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 26, 2019
