Anthony (Tony) BAYA

Anthony (Tony) BAYA Notice
BAYA, Anthony (Tony). Passed away peacefully on the 7th of August 2020. Beloved husband of Michelle. Loving father and father in law of Kelly and Abi, Ashleigh and John, Kate, and Peach. Cherished Gramps / Poppa to Abby-Rose, Chloe, Oliver, George and Lucy. Soon to be Great Gramps. Godspeed, until we meet again. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Tuesday the 11th of August at 3.00 p.m.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 10, 2020
